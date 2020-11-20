LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For a second day in a row, Kentucky has reported a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials confirmed 3,825 new infections Friday and 20 new deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. Friday's report surpasses the state's previous record of 3,649 new cases, which was set Thursday.
Of the new cases Friday, 668 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
"This is exponential growth. It is shattering records over and over until we stop it," Beshear said in a news release. "That’s why we are taking action – we have to. We’ve got more than 10,000 students quarantined right now just based on the last two weeks alone. We’ve got to do so much better."
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, dropped from 9.18% on Thursday to 9.15% on Friday, according to the governor.
As of Friday, 1,544 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, while 366 patients were being treated in intensive care units and 188 were on ventilators, according to Kentucky Public Health.
The deaths reported Friday bring Kentucky's virus-related death toll to 1,762 since the pandemic began. Among the victims were four women, ages 69, 86, 87 and 91, and two men, ages 80 and 92, from Jefferson County, according to the governor's office.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the 152,206 total infections reported since March, at least 25,728 (16.9%) have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.