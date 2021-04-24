LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest vaccination site at Louisville's Cardinal Stadium can now vaccinate 6,000 people per day.
The site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but because of the Kentucky Derby, the vaccination site is only open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
Anyone 16 and older can sign up, but health officials say walk-ups are also allowed to receive a shot.
"We need you to get vaccinated. The good news is there are half a million first doses ready to go into people's arms," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
Despite being the state's largest vaccination site, Cardinal Stadium hasn't inoculated its full capacity. According to UofL Health, the site administered 11,111 vaccinations between April 8 and April 16.
