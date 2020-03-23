LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK Healthcare can now process COVID-19 tests in house at its hospital in Lexington.
Since March 6, UK Healthcare has tested more than 900 people for COVID-19, according to hospital officials. Seventeen of those patents tested positive for the virus, and four were admitted to the hospital, where two of them remain.
Previously, all tests had to be sent to the state lab for processing. The state's fourth coronavirus-related death, and Lexington's first death, was announced Monday. The patient was 82 and had underlying health conditions, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
"We are rapidly trying to build up our capacity," Dr. Darrell Jennings with UK HealthCare said during a press conference Monday. "What I can confidently say is we have sufficient capacity to test all of the patients in our outpatient clinic, our in patients and our emergency rooms here at UK."
Hospital officials said the results from in-house testing usually come back on the same day.
UK HealthCare has implemented a no visitor policy, with some exceptions, that begins at midnight Tuesday.
