LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wastewater samples are the best way to track the presence of COVID-19, according to researchers from the University of Louisville.
According to Dr. Ted Smith, the director of UofL's Envirome Institute Center for Healthy Air, Water and Soil, studies indicate a wider disease presence than what medical facilities are reporting from their clinical tests of patients. Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) provides the wastewater samples.
"We underestimate the true magnitude if we just look at the clinical tests," Smith said. "The virus can be detected in wastewater even before an infected person begins to show symptoms and will continue to be present for the period that they are contagious."
Last week, Louisville reported 2,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Louisville has reported more than 2,000 cases each week since early May.
Smith said due to at-home testing, many positive test results aren't being reported.
Monitoring wastewater could also track the appearance of seasonal flu and other infections.
