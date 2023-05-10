LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
Neel Nai, 19, died at the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning.
Louisville Metro Police responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the 4100 block of West Market Street, near South 41st Street, and found Nai with a gunshot wound, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but had no suspects and had made no arrests as of Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.