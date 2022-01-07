LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Thursday night in south Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Erik E. Girton Jr., 24, of Louisville.
Shortly before midnight, officers found Girton with gunshot wounds inside a home in the 3200 block of Springfield Drive, near Saint Andrews Church Road, not far from Pleasure Ridge Park, according to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson.
He died at the scene.
There are currently no suspects in custody. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online by clicking here.
