LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a Louisville teenager whose body was pulled from the Ohio River last week in Jeffersonville.
Clark County Deputy Coroner Misty Raney identified the teen as Abdihafid Ali, 17, of Louisville.
Last Thursday, Jeffersonville Police Detective Josh Schiller said police responded to a call around 2 p.m. that a person had been spotted in the water on West Riverside Drive — near the Second Street/Clark Memorial Bridge on the Jeffersonville side of the river.
Police and crews with the Jeffersonville Fire Department, Clarksville Police and Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene where the teen was found and recovered.
The results of an autopsy showed "no apparent indications of trauma were observed or identified." Toxicology reports are still pending, and a cause of death has yet to be determined, but police do not believe foul play was involved in the teen's death.
Jeffersonville Police had asked for the public's help in identifying the teen. On Monday, Lt. Isaac Parker said in a news release that the teen had been identified and his family had been contacted.
The case is being conducted as a death investigation. No additional details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department's anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).
