LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found shot to death in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning has been identified.
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 6300 block of Krause Avenue, off Lower Hunters Trace, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, on an EMS run that was upgraded to a shooting, a department spokesperson said at the time.
Officers responding to the scene found a man — identified Thursday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 33-year-old Edward Green — who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
An LMPD spokesperson said Wednesday that all parties involved in the shooting had been accounted for. The case will be sent to the commonwealth's attorney's office for review to determine whether or not charges are necessary.
No additional details about the case have been released.
