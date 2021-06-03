LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyle rider critically injured Monday by a hit-and-run driver in the Portland neighborhood has now died.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Curtis Lee Davidson, 69, of Louisville died on Wednesday.
In a release, LMPD said officers were called to the intersection of Rowan Street and North 21st Street at about 11 a.m. on Monday. They found a motorcyclist that had been critically injured.
Investigators believe a car traveling on Rowan Street failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Davidson's motorcycle, which was traveling on North 21st Street. The Davidson lost control and crashed. The driver of the car left the scene. Police believe the car might be gold in color.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
