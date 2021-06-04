LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the second man shot and killed at an adult nightclub on Seventh Street Road late last month.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 44-year-old Dion Rudolph, of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police were called to the Green Light Lounge in the 3500 block of Seventh Street Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday, May 30, on a report of a double shooting.
When they arrived, they found two shooting victims: Rudolph and a man identified by the coroner's office as 30-year-old Blair Wells. Both were taken to University Hospital.
The coroner's office said Rudolph was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m. at the hospital. Wells died the following day, on Monday, June 1, at the hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but so far, there have been no arrests, and police have not released any circumstances about what led up to the shooting at the Green Light Lounge.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Related Stories:
- Coroner identifies 1 of 2 people killed in double shooting at Louisville adult nightclub
- Second victim dies after double shooting on Sunday at an adult nightclub in Louisville
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.