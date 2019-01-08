LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan Sunday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 49-year-old James Wise.
The crash took place at noon on Sunday, at the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane, near the Cheddar's restaurant.
Shortly after the crash, a motorcycle could be seen lying on its side, along with a sedan that had sustained extensive damage on its passenger side.
Wise was taken to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries sustained in an accident.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.