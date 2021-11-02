LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple national medical groups representing more than 200 children's hospitals recently declared a national emergency, saying there's a crisis in youth mental health. Now, after a recent tragedy, some Corydon community members are hoping to raise awareness.
Derek Korte, a general manager with CC Powersports, will hold an ATV/UTV ride and fundraiser to support the family of Jacob McCarty, who went missing in September before being found dead a few days later.
"I see the pain, and the community surely felt it, and the family surely felt it," Korte said. "Aand I just want to do something to help."
Korte is a parent and a coach at Corydon Central High School, where 14-year-old Jacob was a student.
"When Jacob was found, and the conclusion was met, my heart just broke," Korte said.
Jacob's body was later found Sept. 26 near a wooded area off Interstate 64 around the Corydon exit. Korte wants to help his family.
"I spoke with the father last week, and he was overjoyed.," Korte said. "It's still a really tough time for them. And we're just trying to do something to help them through and to honor Jacob's legacy."
Korte also plans to make it an annual event that will promote teenage mental health and suicide prevention.
"We have to teach them ways where they know there's resources for help and they can reach out if they're having a hard time in life," Korte said.
Many youth are having a hard time, according to the Children's Hospital Association, of which Norton's Children's hospital is a member. It and other national groups declared youth mental health a national emergency in October. In a release, the medical groups noted rates of childhood mental health concerns and suicide rose steadily between 2010 and 2020, and by 2018, suicide was the second-leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 24.
It's an ongoing issue the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped.
"I definitely think the level is of stress is much higher than what it is normally," said Dr. Felissa Goldstein with Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health.
Goldstein kids tend to be stressed when going back to school, and uncertainty, the pandemic is exacerbating it. So far this year, 337 children have come into Norton with a "self-harm" diagnosis. The total in 2020 reached 463.
"I think people are a little less afraid of going to the hospital and going to the doctor to be seen," she said. "So I think that could also play a role."
Goldstein believes community events, like Korte's, can encourage more kids to seek help when they need it. And that's exactly what Korte hopes this memorial event in Jacob's honor can accomplish in the long-term.
"It'll be a good day of healing, hopefully," he said.
The event will be held Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Corydon Central High School parking lot. It will start at noon with food, raffles and other fundraising efforts to support the family. The ATV/UTV or Jeep ride through Harrison County will start at 3 p.m. with a $20 entry per vehicle.
