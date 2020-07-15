LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Councilwoman Cindi Fowler's voice seemed to tremble with emotion as she addressed the Government Oversight and Audit Committee during a Tuesday night meeting.
"I'm a victim of sexual assault, and I am appalled at what I hear," said Fowler, D-14, who teleconferenced into the lengthy committee meeting. "I am very disgusted. It sickens me to know that this is going on within our city.”
Her feelings of shock and disgust were shared by other council members as they learned the preliminary findings of an independent investigation of the Transit Authority of River City.
The Council gave former FBI Agent David Beyer a contract to investigate TARC in February after at least six women alleged the former executive director, Ferdinand Risco, sexually harassed them.
In a February interview with WDRB News, one of the alleged victims said Risco used a privacy-focused cellphone app to hide sexually explicit message to her and other TARC employees.
"He sent a video masturbating," she said in the interview. "I said, 'Oh my gosh, wasn't ready for that.'"
She continued, "I think he needs to be held accountable for the damage that he has done and the lives that he has negatively impacted."
So far, Beyer said he's interviewed some TARC executives and seven potential victims.
"Six victims describe significant or egregious, in my opinion, sexual harassment," he said. "Most of them were single moms or single income families, and to lose their job would be a significant, adverse impact on their lives."
Later in the meeting, he said the conduct he's documented might warrant criminal charges.
Council committee members also expressed concerns about Beyer saying that attorneys who represent TARC and its board have stopped playing ball with his investigation.
In a statement, TARC said it's "fully cooperating" and "has arranged interviews with all board members and employees requested by Mr. Beyer" and has released "all evidence sought" by Beyer.
But Beyer said TARC has failed to send him three things: names of any potential victims, names of witnesses, and any reports related to those people. Beyer said those materials would help him conduct a more thorough investigation and get to the truth.
Theo Hamilton, president of Amalgamated Transit Union 1447, the union that represents more than 500 TARC employees, said he isn't surprised by what he perceives as a lack of transparency by an organization he says is failing riders, taxpayers, and its employees.
"Who's driving the bus? Who's driving the bus? There's no one at the wheel," said Hamilton, who was critical of TARC's management, both past and present. "We don't know who's running the show, and it's all screwed up."
TARC, on the other hand, said its new leadership has instituted better training and will launch a tip-line this week that anyone can use to report bad behavior by TARC employees or associates.
"As ongoing investigations come to a conclusion, the TARC Board of Directors will adopt additional measures if necessary based on the outcomes of these investigations," spokesman Jeremy Priddy said in a statement. "TARC is committed to enhancing communications, and empowering our staff to promote a safe, secure, and honest work environment for all employees."
However, Councilman Brent Ackerson, D-26, who chairs the committee investigating the claims, fears TARC might be hiding something. He said his committee is ready to subpoena TARC if its attorneys and board continue to "stonewall" the council investigator on key documents.
