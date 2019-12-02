LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, D-4, said Monday that she will not seek another term next year.
“I love what I do. This was not an easy decision or one that I came to lightly,” she said in a news release.
Sexton Smith was elected in 2016, and her term ends Dec. 31, 2020.
“Running for office became a full-time job, and I do not want two full-time jobs at this time,” she said.
Her district includes downtown and Russell, Phoenix Hill and Smoketown neighborhoods.
Sexton Smith, former president and CEO of Fund for the Arts, said that her biggest accomplishments in her time on the council include sponsoring legislation that brought economic development into the community and created thousands of jobs. Those projects include the Butchertown soccer stadium, Henry Green and City View Park affordable apartment renovations in the Russell neighborhood, LDG Apartments in Phoenix Hill, the Passport Health Plan campus in the California neighborhood and the mixed-use development of the Louisville Chemical Building on Jefferson Street, she said.
She also highlighted her fight against graffiti and for a change in Louisville Metro Police Department policies regarding traffic stops.
“Traffic stops are down 41% in the LMPD 1st Division,” she said.
Sexton Smith said that during her term, the community took steps toward safer neighborhoods, better social services and better jobs, but much work was left to do.
“It is my hope someone will enthusiastically take up the mantle of District 4 and lead it to an even brighter future,” she said.
Sexton Smith said she does not yet know what she will do after her term ends, but was confident that the “next big thing will reveal itself to me in the fullness of time.”
