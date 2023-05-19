LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police Major Russ Miller said the shooting happened about 2 p.m. Friday on Olive Street, which is near West Gaulbert Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, but he died from his injuries.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Miller said the Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation. Detectives are gathering evidence and shell casings visible on the street.
Police did not have any possible suspects.
A neighbor told WDRB that he was inside his kitchen when he heard gunshots outside. He said his 23-year-old nephew was shot while cutting the lawn.
"I was in the kitchen minding my business and he came in the house and said, 'Got shot, call 911,'" Brian Horton said. "He called 911, he came in rushing and I heard a boom boom boom boom boom."
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Information can also be submitted through the LMPD crime tip portal, click here.
