LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea was entered Saturday for a 38-year-old Louisville man charged with murder after he allegedly shot at a downtown restaurant which killed two people and injured multiple others.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Arthur Simson (who also goes by "Simpson") on Friday and initially charged him with two counts of murder and four counts of second-degree assault.
Police said Simson was "the primary aggressor" in the shootings.
Simson claimed self defense in front of a judge on Saturday.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. That Saturday night was the last time Southern Restaurant and Lounge was open for business. Touted as its "last rodeo," the restaurant closed its location on West Market Street shortly after the gunshots, leaving two men dead and several others injured.
According to court documents, Simson went to police on Aug. 30, turned in the gun used in the shootings and told officers he was working security at Southern Restaurant and Lounge that night. He admitted to being the shooter that was captured on video.
Terraence Bethel, 37, died at the scene. Colby Banks, 35, was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died. Three women and another man had injuries that police said were not life-threatening.
Simson's bond was set at $1 million cash. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.
