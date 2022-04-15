LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested Friday in connection with two separate murder cases in Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police said Wilson Mugisha, 18, was found shot to death at E.P Tom Sawyer Park -- in a parking lot along Freys Hill Road -- around 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2. Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the teenager was taken into custody without incident Friday morning on Blossom Lane, not far from the park, on charges or murder, possession of a handgun by a minor and first-degree robbery.
James Shickert, 17, was found dead inside a car with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Louisville retirement home on Goose Creek Road, off North Hurstbourne Parkway, around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 20. In that case, the 16-year-old is charged with murder and possession of a handgun.
His name hasn't been released.
Related Stories:
- Teen identified as victim of fatal shooting in retirement home parking lot
- LMPD: Man found shot to death in retirement home parking lot
- 7 dead from gun violence after numerous shootings this weekend in Louisville
- Teenager found shot and killed at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park identified
- LMPD: Male teen found shot and killed at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.