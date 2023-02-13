LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Jefferson Mall last December, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Police said a fight between two people who knew each other started at the mall in Okolona on Dec. 13. A teenage male fired several shots, hitting another male teenager.
The alleged shooter was arrested on Monday and charged with assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.
The teenager who was shot was in critical condition after the shooting. Police have not provided an update on their condition.
