LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a killing in the Jacobs neighborhood last July, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Rykess Ford, 27, was found shot in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place, near Berry Boulevard, around 2 p.m. on July 11, 2023. He died at University Hospital.
Robert Stewart of Louisville was arrested on Tuesday, according to LMPD. Stewart was charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
Stewart was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday. A cash bond was set at $500,000.
