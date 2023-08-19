LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old man pleaded not guilty to a murder that took place in June.
Samuel Crowder Jr. was arrested Friday. He's accused of shooting and killing Darwin Morgan on June 26 in the Russell neighborhood.
Police said surveillance video shows a car involved in the shooting. That same car was stopped by police the next day.
According to police, the driver admitted to driving the car at the time of the murder and gave them Crowder's name.
