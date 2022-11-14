LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people arrested over the weekend for a police chase that ended in Clark County, Indiana, already had warrants for their arrest, according to authorities.
Chance Money and Jessica Holliday were arrested after the chase on Saturday.
Police say it started in Seymour after the suspects tried to steal from a Home Depot. They're accused of leaving in a U-Haul and leading police down I-65, at times driving in the wrong direction.
Police say the U-Haul traveled through the median and into oncoming traffic several times.
At on point, a trooper tried to stop the vehicle with stop sticks, but investigators say Money drove toward that trooper, who then fired his or her weapon at least once.
No one was hit.
The U-Haul eventually stopped near Sellersburg, Indiana.
Money is charged with Invasion of Privacy, Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement, and misdemeanor charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia, in addition to the charges he was already facing from the Clark County arrest warrant.
Holliday faces misdemeanor charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia in addition to her Clark County warrant.
Both suspects were taken to the Clark County Jail.
Previous story:
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.