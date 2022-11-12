LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two New Albany, Indiana, residents were arrested on Saturday afternoon after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit that started in Seymour and ended near Sellersburg.
According to Indiana State Police, officers in Seymour initially responded on a possible theft at Home Depot. The suspects then left the property in a U-Haul box truck.
Seymour police attempted to stop the vehicle as it merged onto I-65 southbound and ISP, along with other law enforcement agencies, joined in the pursuit as they fled through Jackson County.
Chance Money, 36, of New Albany drove the U-Haul through the median towards oncoming traffic in southern Jackson County.
A trooper attempted to place a tire deflation device in the path of the truck but Money drove through the median towards the trooper.
The trooper then fired at least one round toward the vehicle but neither Money, or his 36-year-old passenger, Jessica Holliday, of New Albany were struck or injured.
Money continued fleeing through Scott County and into Clark County. He eventually came to a stop on I-65 near the nine mile marker.
Money and Holliday were both arrested and each were wanted on felony warrants out of Clark County. Police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the U-Haul truck.
They were both transported to the Clark County Jail and are facing numerous charges.
