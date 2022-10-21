LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman were arrested after police in Madison, Indiana, found a 2-year-old was found Friday morning.
In a Facebook post, the Madison Police Department said the child was found "scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk" around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
The child was safe and with police, they said. While police originally asked for help locating the child's parents, they later said they no longer needed assistance.
After following up on several tips, police said an officer found a child's blanket near a car on East Third Street. That officer talked to those living at the residence, who confirmed that the child was missing.
In a press release posted on Facebook Friday evening, police said two adults are now facing charges.
Joel Toth, 27 and his mother, Melissa Toth, 49, were arrested. Police said Joel Toth is the child's father and Melissa Toth is their grandmother. Both are facing preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent.
