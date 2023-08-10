LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana women are facing several charges after police found methamphetamine and other drugs while serving felony warrants at a home in Marengo.
It happened Aug. 6, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. That's when state troopers were informed by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office that 44-year-old Robin L. Dixon was wanted on several felony warrants in Indiana and Kentucky. Investigators determined that Dixon could be found at a residence in the 2600 block of East County Road 1025 South.
Officers found Dixon at the residence and arrested her on outstanding warrants. As Dixon was being taken into custody, investigators found probable cause to search the residence after noticing evidence of illegal drug activity.
During the search, officers found approximately 113 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Another woman in the home -- 49-year-old Marengo resident Melissa D. Lawrence -- was also arrested.
Both Dixon and Lawrence were charged with dealing and possession of meth, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, as well as several other charges. Dixon was already facing numerous drug charges in several counties.
Both women were taken to the Orange County Jail.
