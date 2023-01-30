LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home.
Kevin Porter and Timothy Broyles were both arrested.
Porter was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and evading and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
Broyles was charged with fleeing and evading on foot, resisting arrest, burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
Both men were booked in the Shelby County Detention Center.
