LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been charged with the murder of a Breckinridge County woman.
Rodney Dwayne Jones, 53 of Hardinsburg, Kentucky and Boris Thomas Drane, 33, of Harned, Kentucky, both face a murder charge. Drane faces additional charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
According to arrest reports, the Breckenridge County Sheriff's Officer was called to a home in Harned Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman police have identified as Beverly Smallwood.
Details of what happened were not included in the arrest citation. Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.
Both Jones and Drane are being held on $500,000 full cash bonds. Both are scheduled to be arraigned on July 12.
