LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide in July, the third and fourth arrests made in the murder of Tamal Wood.
Louisville Metro Police said Thursday that detectives arrested boy teenagers Wednesday afternoon. They're both charged with complicity to murder, complicity to receiving stolen property over $10,000, complicity to wanton endangerment and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.
The arrests stem from a shooting on July 28 at Georgetown Place, near Berry Boulevard and 7th Street Road. When officers arrived on scene around 9 p.m., they found Wood. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.
In October, police arrested D'Andre Swain Jr., 18. He was charged with complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
According to court documents, police reviewed surveillance video that showed Swain and four other people getting into a white Kia Soul in the Park Hill housing projects. A short time later, police say the same vehicle showed up on Georgetown Place an drove by the scene, with people firing shots from the vehicle and killing Wood.
Police say the wanton endangerment charges are in connection to four additional victims who were inside a nearby home at the time of the shooting. None of those individuals were hit by gunfire, but police say their lives were placed in jeopardy.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the department doesn't anticipate any more arrests in the case.
