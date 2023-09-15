LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour, Indiana, man is facing child pornography charges after police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Indiana State Police arrested Samuel Diego-Nicolas, 21, on Sept. 13, according to a news release.
Diego-Nicolas has been initially charged with felony possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor charge of possession of false government identification, after police found multiple fake governmental identification cards during a search.
ISP Versailles Post began an investigation in July 2023 after receiving the tip.
The investigation led detectives to determine an individual at a home on Peak Avenue in Seymour was in possession of child pornography. Police executed a search warrant on the residence, but Diego-Nicolas wasn't there. He was located at a difference residence.
Diego-Nicolas is currently being held in the Jackson County jail.
