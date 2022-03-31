LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men pleaded guilty Thursday morning to killing a University of Kentucky student almost seven years ago.
UK's student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel, reported Thursday that Justin Smith, Roman Gonzalez and Efrain Diaz Jr. all pleaded guilty in the 2015 shooting death of Jonathan Krueger, 22, who was the photography editor of the Kernel.
Gonzalez pleaded guilty to murder and robbery, Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery and Diaz pleaded guilty to robbery.
The trial was pushed back several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kernel started a memorial fund in 2015 to remember Krueger's life. The annual endowed scholarship is awarded by the Kernel Press Inc. to a promising Kernel photographer.
A sentencing hearing for Smith, Gonzalez and Diaz Jr. is scheduled for April 28.
