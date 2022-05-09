LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 31-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting last week in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza around 9:30 p.m. That's not far from North 33rd Street.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified him as Martin Silver.
Mitchell said Silver was pronounced dead on scene just before 10 p.m.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
