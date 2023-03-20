LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a killing in the St. Denis neighborhood last week, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD responded to a report of an assault in the 3800 block of Oboe Drive, off Shanks Lane west of Shively on March 16. Police found a man who had been "struck several times."
George Sled, 63, died at University Hospital.
Frederick Matthews was arrested on Monday in connection with the homicide. Matthews was charged with murder and burglary, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
Matthews was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections on Monday afternoon.
