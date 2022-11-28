LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 47-year-old Louisville man was killed in a shooting on Nov. 24 in the Russell neighborhood.
William L. Miller was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting near the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive on Thanksgiving Day. Louisville Metro Police said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m.
LMPD said Miller had been shot several times, and he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
