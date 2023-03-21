LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of beating another man to death in Louisville's Saint Denis neighborhood pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
Frederick Matthews, age 37, is charged with murder and burglary.
The fatal assault happened March 16 on Oboe Drive near Shanks Lane and Cane Run Road.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Matthews hit 63-year-old George Sledd in the head with an unknown object several times.
Court records said Sledd suffered a heart attack during the assault, broken ribs and head injuries. He died at the hospital.
Police said a witness identified Matthews as the man who "forcibly entered the house and assaulted the victim in the living room."
The judge ordered Matthews to be held on $500,000 cash bond and said he could be held on Home Incarceration or HIP, if he posts bond.
