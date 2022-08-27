LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18.
A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball stadium where the Lexington Legends play.
According to police, seven people were found with gunshot wounds at the scene. All of them, ages and genders unknown, were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Legends canceled Saturday's doubleheader against the Genomes. The game had been scheduled for 4:35 p.m.
Tonight’s doubleheader has been canceled pic.twitter.com/VzfInm2bwF— Lexington Legends (@LexingtonLegend) August 27, 2022
The stadium said it will go back to its normal schedule on Sunday, with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
This story may be updated.
