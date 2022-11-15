LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 23-year-old man who died in a fatal crash Thursday in Old Louisville.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jalen Davis-Rhodes, of Louisville.
Alvaro Manriquez, 23, was arrested Friday in connection with the crash. He was charged with murder, assault and receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, among other charges.
According to an arrest report, Manriquez was driving a stolen Ford F-150 truck eastbound on Hill Street at a high rate of speed. The speed limit on the roadway is 35 miles per hour.
Police said Manriquez ran a red light at the intersection of 2nd and Hill streets, hitting five separate vehicles. The first vehicle the truck hit, a blue Honda, was traveling north on 2nd Street with a green light.
Davis-Rhodes was in the Honda and died as a result of the crash, according to police. The driver was seriously injured.
Manriquez didn't have a valid drivers license and told police and EMS crews that he had ingested "some ice," according to the arrest report.
Two other people in the ensuing crash were not seriously injured.
Related Stories:
- Whitley County man charged with murder after multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville
- 3 killed, several others injured in 3 separate crashes Thursday night
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.