LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days after the first suspect was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, there is a renewed push to dress Bardstown residents in "Prayers for Crystal Rogers" t-shirts.

Community members were encouraged to pick up a free yard sign or t-shirt Monday morning, which they're encouraged to wear on Fridays.

Residents were also invited to donate funds to make more t-shirts and yard signs available.

For the past eight years, the shirts have been made by an organizer of past prayer vigils. She said in a statement that now, more than ever, the community should rally to support Rogers' mom, Sherry Ballard, and her family. 

One woman who picked up her free shirt said it's a small gesture she hopes will speak volumes.

"It's been too long and everybody needs closure," said Mary Schooling. "Especially the mom. She's been through a lot dealing with this, and raising her grandkids, and just wondering where her daughter is." 

The pick-up location is at Liberty Tax at 800 East John Rowan Road in Bardstown.

It's limited to one per person.

