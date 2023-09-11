LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days after the first suspect was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, there is a renewed push to dress Bardstown residents in "Prayers for Crystal Rogers" t-shirts.
Community members were encouraged to pick up a free yard sign or t-shirt Monday morning, which they're encouraged to wear on Fridays.
Residents were also invited to donate funds to make more t-shirts and yard signs available.
CRYSTAL ROGERS CASE | For 8 years Bardstown has been waiting for answers in what happened to the missing mother of 5. With an arrest in the case, there’s a renewed effort to dress the town in T-shirts and signs of support. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Vc1Dy3kRvm— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) September 11, 2023
For the past eight years, the shirts have been made by an organizer of past prayer vigils. She said in a statement that now, more than ever, the community should rally to support Rogers' mom, Sherry Ballard, and her family.
One woman who picked up her free shirt said it's a small gesture she hopes will speak volumes.
"It's been too long and everybody needs closure," said Mary Schooling. "Especially the mom. She's been through a lot dealing with this, and raising her grandkids, and just wondering where her daughter is."
The pick-up location is at Liberty Tax at 800 East John Rowan Road in Bardstown.
It's limited to one per person.
