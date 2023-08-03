LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of leading police on a 200-mile chase with his 4-month-old child in the car earlier this week was in court Thursday, where a judge increased the amount of money he will need to pay to bond out of jail.
Christopher Lambirth Jr. turned himself in early Wednesday. The incident started late Monday night with a 911 call. Police say Lambirth allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in Greenup County, Ky., and stole her car with their child inside. He then led police on a chase through several Kentucky counties into Louisville -- all while on a video call with his girlfriend.
Officers said he jumped out of the vehicle in front his mother's house at 12th and Hill, then took off running -- leaving the baby inside.
The judge explained the reason for the increased bail by noting she was concerned about "the fact that police who were following him clocked him at 113 miles per hour with a 4-month-old child in the car who apparently was not in a car seat. And he said he trusted himself at those speeds. That is incredibly alarming to the court."
The judge also was upset that Lambirth allegedly "went to a restaurant and ordered a meal while the child was left alone in the vehicle."
Lambirth is charged with wanton endangerment, abandonment of a minor, and fleeing police.
