LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man indicted for murdering a woman last year will stay in jail for now.
De'Andre Wicks appeared before Jefferson Circuit Judge Melissa Logan Bellows Thursday morning.
He was charged earlier this week for the murder of 19-year-old Andrea Perks.
The day before Thanksgiving last year, Perks was found shot in an alley in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
She was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Earlier this month, the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Wicks on unrelated charges. A grand jury on Wednesday indicted him in connection to Perks' death
Wicks faces murder, weapons charges and tampering with physical evidence.
His cash bond was set at $75,000.
