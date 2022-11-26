LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old Louisville woman died after being shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning.
Andrea Perks was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after being shot near the rear alley of the 700 block of Hazel Street.
Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at South 32nd Street near West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.
Police say Perks where taken to University Hospital in critical condition. She died at the hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
