LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of brothers accused of complicity to murder appeared before a judge Friday morning, where a judge entered not guilty pleas for them.
Marcus and Marshall Murray are accused in a murder that happened on Esquire Alley, near the intersection of South 10th Street and West Broadway in October.
Detectives say both men walked uninvited through the unlocked front door of an apartment and shot Timothy Greer several times before running out the back door.
Police say surveillance video captured the Murray brothers in the area.
In Friday morning's hearing, Jefferson District Judge Tanisha A. Hickerson set the bonds at $100,000 for each of the men.
