LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Victims killed in a double shooting at a Poplar Level Road gas station have been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Jimmy Spruill, 31, died of gunshot wounds at the Speedway Gas station near I-264 on Saturday, March 19. Brooke Smith-Bess, 23, died in surgery at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Dekari Deener, a Chicago man, at the scene. It is not clear if he knew the victims. He has been charged with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond after pleading not guilty in his initial court appearance on March 21.
A video that surfaced on social media soon after the shooting appeared to show the aftermath of the crime and someone admitting that he killed two people, adding that, "I just had to." He also made a gang reference.
The authenticity of the video has not been verified by authorities.
