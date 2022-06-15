LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man shot and killed last Sunday at a Thornton's gas station in downtown Louisville.
David Keith Dickson, 36, died in the shooting that took place around 10 p.m. The gas station is located at the intersection of South 1st Street and West Broadway.
According to court documents, the security guard who has been accused of fatally shooting Dickson shouldn't have been carrying a can.
Tavon Parrish, 31, pleaded not guilty to the murder on Tuesday.
Parrish told police on Sunday night that he confronted the victim for stealing a can of beer from the gas station. Police said Parrish shot him because he thought he wanted to fight.
