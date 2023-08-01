LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted counterfeit watches worth $4.24 million in Louisville.
Officers seized nine shipments of 130 counterfeit watches originating from Hong Kong. The counterfeit designer watches would have been worth $4.24 million if sold at Manufacturer's Suggest Retail Price (MSRP), according to a news release Tuesday.
The watches had logos like Rolex, Omega, Patek, Philippe, Hubolt, Cartier, Bvlgari and Audemars Piguet.
"This is just another example of the work our officers do to protect consumers and the U.S. economy," LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the Chicago Field Office, said in a news release. "As consumers increasingly purchase from online or third-party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against defrauders expecting to make money selling fake merchandise."
