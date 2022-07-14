LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horrific new details emerged in a Louisville courtroom Thursday afternoon, days after police said a man was driving while high on Hydrocodone and plowed into a Kansas family on a downtown Louisville sidewalk.
Police said 33-year-old Michael Hurley, of Lexington, Indiana, drove onto the sidewalk at the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Market Street just after 8 p.m. on July 5. In an arrest report, police said he, "struck a family of four, standing on the sidewalk causing critical injuries to all four."
Trey Jones, 42, Jones' wife, Amy, and his daughter, Ava, were all taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. Trey Jones died at the hospital days later, on Friday, July 8.
Jones' 10-year-old boy, Creek, was released after treatment for injuries police later described as minor.
Hurley has been charged with murder, and allegedly told police responding to the scene that he had just taken Hydrocodone and was, "so tired he could not make the turn." Hurley has pleaded not guilty.
During a pretrial hearing on Thursday, the court heard testimony from Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Rondall Carpenter, who provided new information about the extent of the victims' injuries.
Ava Jones suffered a broken back and has undergone several surgeries to relieve a brain bleed. Her mother sustained severe traumatic brain injuries and has undergone several surgeries on her leg. Both women remain in critical condition, according to UofL Health.
But according to Hunter Jones, Trey Jones' eldest son who was not involved in the crash, they have regained consciousness and are no longer on ventilators.
Police said video shows that Hurley does not get out of the car immediately to check on the victims. Instead, Carpenter said the video shows him stepping over a victim several times without checking on her.
A bystander takes a shirt from him and appears to use it to try to stop the bleeding. At that point, Hurley opens his trunk to get another shirt and sit on the back of his car.
After learning of Hurley's actions depicted in the video, Hunter Jones told a WDRB reporter that, he was "clearly just not in his right mind."
"It's scary that there are people out there that really don't care," he said. "He really just doesn't care. It shouldn't be happening."
His grandmother was in the courtroom during the proceedings Thursday.
"No family should ever have to go through this, and this man should not be allowed to ever do it to another family," Maryalice Jones, Trey Jones' mother said. "I hate that it happened to us, but if we can keep any other family from having to go through this that's what we're gonna do."
Carpenter testified Thursday that Hurley told officers he woke up at 3:40 that morning and had his dad drive him to work because he knew he shouldn't drive on Hydrocodone. He arrived home from work at about 4:30 p.m. and took another Hydrocodone at about 5 p.m.
Michael Hurley, the man accused of driving off the road and hitting a family in town for a basketball tournament, appears in court today. One charge upgraded to murder in relation to the death of Trey Jones, two counts of 1st degree assault and one of 4th degree assault @WDRBNews— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) July 14, 2022
Shortly after that, Hurley said he was driving back to Louisville for another job, but realized he'd be late, so he decided to drive back home -- and that's when the crash occurred.
A street camera captured him swerving a couple of times, before he stopped in the middle of Market Street and was almost rear-ended by another car.
As Hurley approached Third Street, he ran a red light. From there, the video shows him drifting from the third lane, going through the intersection, jumping the curb and hitting the family. He then drove on the sidewalk for about 30 yards before he came to a stop, according to Carpenter.
Investigators said Thursday there was no alcohol in Hurley's system, but his pupils were pinpoints that would not react to light -- an indicator of being under the influence of a narcotic. His arms had several tract marks, according to police.
Hurley is charged with murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
His bond has been set at $500,000.
To donate to the Jones family GoFundMe, click here.
