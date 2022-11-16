LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Evansville drug dealer who pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.
Gene Goodwin, 32, was arrested in March 2021.
The Department of Justice said Wednesday that, according to court documents, police went to Goodwin's sister's house on a tip that he was staying there with two active felony arrest warrants out of Vanderburgh County in October 2020.
When they got there, police heard someone running out the back door of the home, though they didn't see anyone when they got to the backyard. That's when a police K-9 alerted officers to a dry blanket laying in the yard, where they found two plastic bags with 261 grams of methamphetamine.
After confirming that Goodwin was staying at the home, they obtained a search warrant for the house and found an additional .2 grams of methamphetamine, two digital scales and almost $20,000.
Investigators matched Goodwin's DNA with samples collected from the plastic bags. He was charged with dealing methamphetamine and admitted to police that he had the drug with the intent to sell it. He also agreed to forfeit the nearly $20,000 "as proceeds of drug trafficking."
The DOJ said Goodwin is already behind bars, serving a 27-year sentence out of Vanderburgh County for an "unrelated armed robbery."
In December 2021, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office said Goodwin was arrested and charged in connection with an apartment robbery, along with at least two other people. He pleaded guilty on charges of burglary, armed robbery, and habitual offender enhancement and sentenced to 27 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections.
After serving his time, he will be supervised on probation for four years.
