LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators were conducting a large-scale investigation Tuesday morning in Louisville with several locations and more than a dozen people in custody.
According to FBI spokesman Timothy Beam, "FBI Louisville and several partners are conducting judicially authorized activity around the city."
He said it was related to a massive drug operation.
"We currently have more than 20 suspects in custody and are still working," he added.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Sgt. Matt Sanders confirmed Tuesday morning that LMPD officers were assisting the FBI with "a large operation within Jefferson County."
According to Sanders, that investigation involves areas within the Portland neighborhood, as well as areas near Dixie Highway in LMPD's Third Division.
An ongoing SWAT situation in the 1800 block of Rowan Street was unrelated to the FBI investigation, according to Sanders.
