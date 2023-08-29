LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Photos captured from security footage in southwest Louisville show the man police believe is behind a string of assaults over the last two months.
The images — released by Louisville Metro Police on Tuesday — show a man in black pants and a dark gray hooded sweatshirt walking along a sidewalk. Police have identified the suspect in the investigation as a Black man wearing black clothing and a black mask.
On Aug. 24, LMPD notified the public about the six incidents in locations off Terry Road, near West Pages Lane, Greenwood Drive, and Dixie Highway near East Pages Lane. All of the victims were robbed, and one was sexually assaulted.
Sgt. Joe Keeling said the suspect is targeting adult women alone in parking lots. All incidents have also occurred at apartment complexes: three times at the River Breeze Apartments, twice at Moss Creek Apartments, and once at the Finish Line Apartments. At least one victim had some teeth knocked out while she fought the suspect who was pistol whipping her.
The latest incident happened in Valley Station just before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Kennedy Place Circle near Stonestreet, according to a news release from LMPD.
That's when LMPD dispatchers received a report from a female caller who "advised that a male suspect had ran up to her vehicle with a gun" as she pulled up in front of her apartment complex after work. Police said the woman noticed the "male running fast down the sidewalk across from where she lives."
Investigators said the woman was concerned, so she called police and drove to the front of the complex to wait. As she waited, police said "the same male ran up to her passenger window and tapped the window with a gun in his hand." The woman quickly drove away from the suspect and called police again.
Anyone with information in these cases is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
