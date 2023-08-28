LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A string of at least six recent assaults on women has Louisville Metro Police looking for a suspect and asking the public to "be vigilant." But how exactly can you do that and still go about your life as normal? It starts with being proactive, and a group of Louisville women are learning how to fight.
Jesse Walker, co-owner of Rough Hands Martial Arts & Yoga in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood, said there are many options to protect yourself. The training at Rough Hands deals with encountering someone with a weapon, being attacked from the blindside, being grabbed and picked up and more.
"People come because they're just interested in self-defense, they want to lose weight, or maybe there was an incident that happened and they want to make sure that never happens again," he said.
Walker, who's spent the past 15 years fighting and coaching self-defense classes, said with the recent increase in reports of women getting attacked in Louisville, he's seen more people reach out to join a martial arts class.
"We are doing this so we don't have to live that way," Walker said. "Eventually, we all have to turn our backs to put our groceries in the car."
On Aug. 24, LMPD notified the public about the six incidents in locations off Terry Road, near West Pages Lane, Greenwood Drive, and Dixie Highway near East Pages Lane. All of the victims were robbed, and one was sexually assaulted.
Sgt. Joe Keeling said the suspect is targeting adult women alone in parking lots. All incidents have also occurred at apartment complexes: three times at the River Breeze Apartments, twice at Moss Creek Apartments, and once at the Finish Line Apartments. At least one victim had some teeth knocked out while she fought the suspect who was pistol whipping her.
The latest incident happened in Valley Station just before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Kennedy Place Circle near Stonestreet, according to a news release from LMPD.
That's when LMPD dispatchers received a report from a female caller who "advised that a male suspect had ran up to her vehicle with a gun" as she pulled up in front of her apartment complex after work. Police said the woman noticed the "male running fast down the sidewalk across from where she lives."
Investigators said the woman was concerned, so she called police and drove to the front of the complex to wait. As she waited, police said "the same male ran up to her passenger window and tapped the window with a gun in his hand." The woman quickly drove away from the suspect and called police again.
For every 10 Kentucky women, nearly four of them will experience sexual violence. Walker said being scared often motivates women to sign up for the classes, but it's not enough to make them come back week after week.
"Fear is a good short-term motivator, but it doesn't work long term," he said. "People will forget about this stuff in a few weeks."
Whether you join a self-defense class, or carry pepper spray, he said the best way to avoid an attack is to stay alert.
"Why did you learn how to swim? Most people are like 'Aww because it's fun in the summertime,'" Walker said. "That's not why you learned how to swim. You learned to swim so you don't drown."
Anyone with information in these cases is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here. And if you need help, click here to be connected with resources from the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs.
