LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Customs and Border Protection officers seized 500 bottles of counterfeit Viagra on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Each bottle contained 30 100-milligram tablets, for a total of 15,000 pills.
The bottles also had labels stating the pills were made in the U.S., but the pills were being imported from an industrial company in Hong Kong, according to the news release. They were being sent to someone in Brooklyn, New York.
If the pills were real Viagra, they would have had an estimated manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1.6 million.
"This is a dangerous game consumers are playing that could have disastrous results," LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the Chicago Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said in a statement. "Consumers are purchasing these prescription medications from other countries thinking they are getting them at a discount, when in fact they are purchasing an inferior product with unregulated ingredients."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.