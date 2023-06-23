LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former counselor at a Kentucky camp has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse.
According to a news release, 18-year-old Mason Rodgers was arrested by Kentucky State Police.
Police said that on Wednesday afternoon, troopers were sent to Camp Webb in Carter County, Kentucky, after someone there reported a case of sexual abuse.
The camp is located eight miles south of Grayson, Kentucky, on Grayson Lake.
When they arrived, they spoke with a juvenile victim who said Rodgers, a camp counselor, had inappropriately touched her twice the day before: once on her thigh and once on top of her clothes, in her private area.
Police said when Rodgers was questioned about the allegations, he admitted to doing so, and could provide no reason why.
Rodgers was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
He was booked into the Carter County Detention Center.
